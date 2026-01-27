Apple prepares to announce Gemini-powered Siri upgrades next month

Apple is reportedly close to delivering the major Siri upgrades it first previewed at WWDC 2024. Reportedly, the company plans to reveal the first results of its partnership with Google as early as next month.

According to Bloomberg, the new features of Gemini-powered Siri are likely to be included in the iOS 26.4 beta, which will be Apple’s first public step towards a more advanced AI assistant. The update is designed to fill the gap caused by the delayed release of Apple Intelligence.

What to expect from Gemini-powered Siri?

The iOS 26.4 update is likely to be the first update where Gemini will have a major impact on Siri features, where it is suggested that Apple might introduce the features through a small media briefing or a controlled demo in February. With Gemini operating through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute, features announced in 2024 are likely to be included:

This update promises to provide a better understanding of the information being sent or received via emails, messages, photos, calendars, and files stored in the device.

Siri is expected to save the location or set reminders.

Users will be able to perform tasks inside apps through voice commands.

The internal workings of the features are said to be based on Apple Foundation Models version 10, which is based on Gemini and has around 1.2 trillion parameters.

Apple is reportedly working on a broader revamp of Siri, codenamed “Campos”, for iOS versions beyond 26.4. The new version of Siri, which is based on a chatbot, will be able to have longer conversations, complex queries, and voice and text inputs. It is reportedly scheduled for release later in 2026 and is based on Apple Foundation Models version 11, which is said to be closer to Gemini 3 in terms of functionality.