Anthropic brings interactive workplace tools into Claude AI
Claude now lets users work with third-party apps directly inside chat
Anthropic is rolling out several interactive workplace features within Claude, allowing users to view, edit, and take actions on content from third-party apps without having to leave the chat interface of the AI. This update by the company allows real-time interaction with popular productivity and design apps.
How does Claude AI new feature work?
Claude has integrated its AI features with other apps to run tasks in the background. To make the workflow more transparent, the company enables users to view the outputs of the tools in the chat, make changes instantly, and continue conversations without having to go back and forth between tabs.
According to Anthropic, interactive tools will be available starting today on the web and desktop apps of Claude for users on Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans. Users can connect their supported apps through the Claude directory by choosing the ones labelled as interactive. Support for Claude Cowork will be added later.
Tools now available in Claude
Anthropic said several productivity, design and data tools now surface interactive interfaces within Claude conversations:
- Slack: Facilitates searching previous conversations, composing and formatting messages, and previewing content before sending. Salesforce enterprise support is imminent via Agentforce 360.
- Canva: Enables the creation of presentation outlines and the development of branding or design aspects in an interactive manner.
- Amplitude: Enables the creation of analytics charts and the examination of trends by modifying parameters in real time.
- Asana: Translates conversations into projects, tasks, and timelines that are automatically integrated with the service.
- Box: Assists in searching documents, previewing files inline, and deriving insights from stored content.
- Clay: Facilitates company research, contact identification, and drafting personalised outreach messages.
- Figma: Translates text inputs into flowcharts, Gantt charts, and diagrams in FigJam.
- Hex: Offers interactive charts, tables, and cited responses for data-focused teams.
- Monday: Enables the management of projects, assignment of tasks, and monitoring of progress from within Claude.
-
TikTok’s censorship debate in US takes internet by storm: Key concerns explained
-
Google agrees to $68 million settlement over voice assistant spying lawsuit
-
Apple prepares to announce Gemini-powered Siri upgrades next month
-
Micron to build $24B memory chip plant in Singapore, easing global supply crunch
-
Meta plans premium subscriptions for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook
-
Why Upscrolled is trending as frustrated users leave TikTok
-
EU to extend investigation into Grok, X recommenders’ systems under DSA
-
Meta, TikTok, YouTube to face legal scrutiny over mental health crisis among youth