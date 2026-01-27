Anthropic brings interactive workplace tools into Claude AI

Anthropic is rolling out several interactive workplace features within Claude, allowing users to view, edit, and take actions on content from third-party apps without having to leave the chat interface of the AI. This update by the company allows real-time interaction with popular productivity and design apps.

How does Claude AI new feature work?

Claude has integrated its AI features with other apps to run tasks in the background. To make the workflow more transparent, the company enables users to view the outputs of the tools in the chat, make changes instantly, and continue conversations without having to go back and forth between tabs.

According to Anthropic, interactive tools will be available starting today on the web and desktop apps of Claude for users on Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans. Users can connect their supported apps through the Claude directory by choosing the ones labelled as interactive. Support for Claude Cowork will be added later.

Tools now available in Claude

Anthropic said several productivity, design and data tools now surface interactive interfaces within Claude conversations: