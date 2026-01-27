Meta plans premium subscriptions for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook

Meta is planning major changes across its platforms, including new subscription models for WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. The company has confirmed that it is testing paid plans that will sit alongside free access to its core services.

According to reports, these subscriptions will be separate from Meta Verified and will focus on exclusive features not available to regular users. The move highlights Meta’s broader strategy to monetise its massive user base while expanding AI-powered tools across its apps.

Meta premium subscription plan

Reportedly, Meta has not shared full details; the premium versions will be offered the advanced features with the integration of its Manus AI agent.

The AI features are expected to be used across WhatsApp and Instagram, enabling users to enjoy intelligent and independent digital assistance.

The company is planning to add its Vibes video creation app to the subscription plans. Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has previously highlighted that it plans to focus on artificial intelligence in the future.

According to the company, Manus agents are capable of planning and completing tasks with little user interaction, making them different from regular chatbots. Meta will continue to provide businesses with standalone subscriptions for Manus, in addition to consumer plans.

Meta has experimented with subscription-based features in the past. Last year, Facebook restricted the number of links that some users in the UK and US could share for free. In 2023, Meta introduced its paid verification programme for Facebook and Instagram, allowing users to display blue ticks for a monthly fee. These experiments seem to have informed Meta’s future subscription plans.