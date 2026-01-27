Why Upscrolled is trending as frustrated users leave TikTok

Frustration with TikTok is pushing some users to leave the platform and try alternatives, with the indie app Upscrolled seeing a sharp rise in downloads over the past several days.

Data from analytics firm Sensor Tower shows a 150 percent increase in TikTok uninstalls in the United States compared with the previous three months, according to CNBC.

An analyst at Sensor Tower also told Engadget that TikTok’s US daily active users have risen about 2 percent over the same period and remain flat week over week.

TikTok has attributed recent problems to a power outage at a data centre, saying it caused “multiple bugs” that affected view counts and load times. The company has not said when a fix will arrive.

As TikTok struggles, Upscrolled has climbed the app store charts with the app now being the ninth most downloaded app in the US.

App Store and the second most popular social app, behind Meta’s Threads. It has also entered the top five in both the United Kingdom and Australia.

According to estimates from App Figures, Upscrolled recorded about 41,000 downloads between Thursday and Saturday, compared with fewer than 500 daily downloads before last week.

The sudden surge prompted the company to ask users to “bear with us” as it workde through performance issues.

Developed by Australian founder Issam Hijazi, Upscrolled resembles Instagram, offering photo and short video sharing with a default chronological feed.