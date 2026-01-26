EU to extend investigation into Grok, X recommenders’ systems under DSA

The European Union Commission opens a formal probe into Grok and X’s recommender systems over sexualized imagery and explicit content.

According to EU official press release, “the new investigation will assess whether the company properly assessed and mitigated risks.”

The EU Commission will open proceedings against Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok under the Digital Services Act DSA on Monday, January 26, 2026, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing three high-ranking EU officials.

"In Europe, we will not tolerate unthinkable behavior, such as digital undressing of women and children," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

"It is simple—we will not hand over consent and child protection to tech companies to violate and monetize. The harm caused by illegal images is very real," she said in a statement to AFP.

EU tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen said the probe would "determine whether X has met its legal obligations" under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), which is designed to police internet giants.

She said the rights of women and children in the EU should not be "collateral damage" of X´s services.

The tougher measures are intended to compel Musk's company xAI to withdraw the chatbot from the bloc, according to Handelsblatt.

According to research published on Thursday by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a nonprofit watchdog, Grok generated an estimated three million sexualized images of women and children in a matter of days.

As part of the new probe, the EU said it was widening an existing investigation into X aimed at tackling the spread of illegal content and information manipulation.

Musk's social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, has been the target of an investigation since December 2023 under the EU's digital content rules.

Brussels slapped a 120-million-euro ($140-million) fine on X in December for violating the transparency obligations of the DSA, triggering angry reactions from US President Donald Trump's administration.

The breaches included the deceptive design of its "blue checkmark" for supposedly verified accounts and failure to provide access to public data for researchers.

The EU has insisted it will enforce its rules despite pressure from Washington.

The dispute over tech regulation comes as the bloc has grappled with the Trump administration on multiple other fronts.