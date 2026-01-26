EU Commission set to open proceedings against Grok today

The European Union EU Commission will open proceedings against Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok under the Digital Services Act on Monday, January 26, 2026, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing three high-ranking EU officials.

The tougher measures are intended to compel Musk's company xAI to withdraw the chatbot from the bloc, according to Handelsblatt.

According to Reuters, the planned enforcement steps are aimed at increasing pressure on xAI to remove the Grok chatbot from the European Union.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth earlier announced that Elon Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, will be integrated with Google's generative AI engine to operate within the Pentagon's network.

This move is part of a broader initiative to incorporate as much military data as possible into emerging AI technologies.

"Very soon we will have the world's leading AI models on every unclassified and classified network throughout our department," Hegseth said in a speech at Musk's space flight company, SpaceX, in South Texas.

The announcement comes just days after Grok—which is embedded into X, the social media network owned by Musk—drew global outcry and scrutiny for generating highly sexualized deepfake images of people without their consent.

The EU Commission previously expressed their concerns in a press briefing on January 9, 2026, focusing on the Commission’s response to reports of AI-generated sexualized images on X, and recent platform changes, including limiting image generation/editing to paying subscribers, along with the ‘do's and don’ts” from an EU Digital Services Act (DSA) perspective.

The commission expressed that the Digital Services Act is very clear.

"We are very well aware of the fact that X for Grok is now offering a spicy mode, showing explicit sexual content with some output generated with childlike images,"adding that, "This is not spicy, This is illegal, This is appalling ,This is disgusting. This is how we see that and this has no place in Europe."