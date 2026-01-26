ChatGPT model GPT-5.2 draws on Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source, tests reveal

Sam Altman’s ChatGPT-generated content has allegedly failed to meet the standards of authenticity as its latest model GPT-5.2 has been found citing Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as a source for various queries.

In a series of tests conducted by the Guardian, the researchers found that GPT-5.2 drew on Grokipedia multiple times in its responses to a myriad of questions. Precisely, Grokiopedia was quoted nine times.

Even in the case of sensitive issues, such as Iran political structure and historical figures, the chatbot also referenced the Musk-owned AI-powered encyclopaedia.

It is notable to note that ChatGPT avoided citing Grokipedia for high-profile misinformation topics, like Trump-related bias and about the HIV epidemic, but it relies on it for more obscure queries where information may be less vetted.

Grokipedia, an AI-generated encyclopaedia, was launched in October is meant to compete with Wikipedia.

Previously, the critics criticized Wikipedia for promoting right-wing narratives on various social and political issues. Compared to Wikipedia, Grokipedia evades human-based editing, in fact, it relies on AI models to write content on various topics.

Besides ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude has also found using Musk’s encyclopaedia on topics from petroleum production to Scottish ales.