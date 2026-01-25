Meta may let users pay to remove ads from WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears to be preparing an ad-free subscription option as Meta continues expanding ads across its platforms. The messaging app began testing ads in its Status and Channels sections last year, and new findings now suggest users may eventually be able to pay to remove them.

New strings discovered in WhatsApp version 2.26.3.9 reference a subscription that removes ads from Status and Channels. The text suggests users may be given a choice between continuing to use these features for free with ads or paying a monthly fee for an ad-free experience.

One message also mentions pricing changes tied to Meta’s Accounts Centre, pointing to a more formal subscription system being planned.

Meta introduced ads to WhatsApp Status and Channels in limited testing last year, triggering backlash from users. Despite criticism, Meta has continued rolling out ads to more users.

Ad-free subscriptions are already available for Facebook and Instagram in selected regions, allowing users to avoid ads for a monthly charge. WhatsApp may now be heading in the same direction as Meta looks to balance revenue growth with user choice.

However, it is still unknown how much this ad-free version of the WhatsApp subscription plan would cost or which user would have to purchase it. Meta has previously restricted ad-free features on Facebook and Instagram only to a few countries; this might also remain the case for this WhatsApp feature as well. However, there is no announcement on this topic yet.