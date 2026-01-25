Meta faces lawsuit over WhatsApp encryption and privacy claims

Meta is facing a new lawsuit in the United States over claims that WhatsApp has misled users about its end-to-end encryption. The case was filed on Friday in the US District Court in San Francisco by an international group of users from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico and South Africa.

In a lawsuit, plaintiffs accuse Meta of misrepresenting assurance to users that messages can only be read by chat participants when the company actually stores, analyses and is able to access user communications.

The proposed class action lawsuit revolves around WhatsApp's practice of privacy and encryption and how those practices are marketed worldwide.

What Meta lawsuit alleges?

According to the complaint, Meta's in-app message stating "only people in this chat can read" messages is misleading. The plaintiffs claim WhatsApp stores the substance of communications and that Meta employees can access them.

Bloomberg reported the lawsuit also refers to unnamed whistleblowers, though no individuals are publicly identified. The filing argues that Meta's privacy messaging has influenced billions of users worldwide to trust the platform under false assumptions.

The company denied these accusations, stating that they are frivolous. In response to those accusations, a Meta spokesperson said that WhatsApp has used end-to-end encryption using the Signal protocol algorithm for nearly ten years. The company says that they will ask for penalties against those who filed the lawsuits. The company says that it cannot read any message sent via WhatsApp.

The case has reignited debate regarding the level of privacy a messaging service may possibly promise. Indeed, while a messaging service's use of end-to-end encryption helps protect its users from interference by the platform in their communication content, there have been potential risks identified emerging from a user's cloud backups or from possible spyware or hacking attempts at their account.