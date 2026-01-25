TikTok down: Users report widespread app glitches
Some users are experiencing issues while trying to properly load TikTok
TikTok, a video-sharing platform, is experiencing an outage. This means that many users are experiencing issues while accessing this application. According to reports shared by many users on Downdetector or Reddit, some are experiencing issues while trying to properly load TikTok, whereas some are able to load it but are having an inconsistent experience with it.
TikTok down globally
Some of the features include the comments section and the For You page, where the algorithm is apparently not working properly. Further, there is a general observation of the absence of refreshing of content recommendations, making it hard to navigate the application.
It is not clear whether this is a part of a regular outage or any recent developments within the management structure at TikTok.
Reportedly, no statement has been made by TikTok on the outage, but it is not yet certain when its services will be made available once again properly. For now, users can only be patient and stay updated by tracking information on Downdetector, among other platforms.
TikTok is one of the largest influencer social media platforms all around the world with its short-form content, challenges, and engaging For You" page.
The application affects millions of its users with the latest trends, stimulates the creative mind, and provides an opportunity to share their works in an innovative way by developing a platform for entertainment and building communities online.
-
Meta may let users pay to remove ads from WhatsApp
-
Meta faces lawsuit over WhatsApp encryption and privacy claims
-
Apple plans to revive Intel chip partnership for future iPhones
-
What are Snapchat planets? Here’s how friend solar system works
-
Gemini free or AI Pro: Which one should you choose?
-
With an internet connection, you can learn anything for free, says Elon Musk
-
China develops hair-thin fibre chip tough enough to survive 15.6-tonne truck
-
Millions of Gmail accounts at risk after massive password leak, expert warns