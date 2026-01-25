What are Snapchat planets? Here’s how friend solar system works

Snapchat, the popular messaging app known for self-deleting messages and fun chat features, also offers a paid plan called Snapchat+. Among its exclusive perks is the Friend Solar System, a feature that turns your closest friends into planets in a personalised solar system.

In the Snapchat solar system you are the Sun, and the planets represent your top eight friends based on how you interact with them like chats, snaps, and total number of streaks. In this system, the closer the planet is to the Sun, the more you interact with that friend.

Snapchat solar system

Here’s the order of planets and what they represent:

Mercury: Your closest friend, with the highest number of messages and consecutive streaks, usually shown with a series of red heart icons.

Venus: Your second-best friend, identified with pink, yellow, and blue hearts.

Earth: Your third best friend, likely with a satellite moon.

Mars: Your fourth-closest friend, presented in a star and heart symbol.

Jupiter: Your fifth best friend, displayed as an orange-coloured planet with shades of red.

Saturn: Your sixth nearest friend, identified by a gold ring.

Uranus: Your seventh closest friend, with a green surface and fewer hearts and stars.

Neptune: Your eighth-best friend, a bit too distant in our solar system.

The Snapchat Friend Solar System can only be accessed on an Android or iOS device, but it cannot be accessed on desktop. The Friends Solar System is personal to your account, and others cannot see it.

This fun feature helps users visualise their social interactions and discover who their closest friends are on the platform.