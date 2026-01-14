Google Meet adds automatic room check-in on mobile devices.

Google introduces automatic room check-in for Google Meet on mobile devices, making it easier for users to join meetings in conference rooms using companion mode. The update uses ultrasound proximity detection to identify when a user is in a meeting room and automatically checks them into the correct space.

The new system enables the Google Meet application on a mobile phone or tablet to pick up an ultrasonic signal from hardware in a conference room via the device microphone.

Once detected, Meet will active the "Use Companion Mode" option in the green room before you enter the call for seamless ease and comfort in meetings; this further prevents audio feedback and brings an echo-free start to meetings.

Google Meet now intelligently guides users to the best way to join a meeting when they are inside a conference room. When tapping the Companion mode option, highlighted, users are automatically checked into the correct room without requiring added manual steps.

This reduces friction for hybrid meetings where there are multiple devices. Google Meet automatic room check-in, on the other hand, aims to improve reliability and make everyday workplace collaboration easier.

This requires new versions of Google Meet and Gmail: version 336.0 of Google Meet and version 2025.12.01 of Gmail on Android devices, while version 336.0 of Google Meet and version 6.0.251201 of Gmail are required on iOS devices.

The start dates for the new indicators are January 13, 2025, for Rapid Release domains, and February 2, 2025, for Scheduled Release domains, with a progressive rollout over a maximum of 15 days.