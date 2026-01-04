Meta AI ads policy raises privacy concerns across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta is facing fresh scrutiny in early 2026 after rolling out an updated privacy policy that expands the use of artificial intelligence for personalised advertising across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads.

The change affects millions of users worldwide, explains how Meta plans to use AI-driven insights, and has already triggered formal complaints to US regulators over data protection and consent.

What is changing in Meta’s privacy policy?

Under the new policy by Meta, the firm explains that its AI system would analyse behaviour on its apps to improve advertising targeting based on activities such as likes, searches, interaction with posts, and the use of Meta’s AI-powered assistants.

Meta points out that its system doesn’t read personal messages in a humanlike way, though it is possible to utilise available metadata, such as keywords, topics, and the flow of conversations, in order to develop algorithms for targeted advertising.

As Meta AI joins Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, it can affect the way you engage with the assistant, which can further impact the kind of ads you view on Meta. For instance, if you enquire about health, you will see health ads on Meta.

According to Meta, this method reduces irrelevant ads and improves the user experience. Critics argue it reduces the boundary between private conversations and ad targeting, particularly when applied to a service like WhatsApp messages.

Over 36 consumer protection groups have filed complaints with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), calling for an investigation into whether Meta’s use of AI-driven advertising is in breach of its consent and data protection obligations.

The groups claim the AI-driven advertising does not give users the ability to make informed choices regarding the use of their conversational data. Meta argues the change was notified to the users in October 2025.