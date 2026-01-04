What Apple is expected to launch in early 2026

Apple is preparing to release its new lineup and software updates. With the dawn of the new year, there are rumours of various launches from January to March 2026, namely upgraded iPads, new MacBook computers, and upgraded iOS.

The focus is on the newly launched 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which are likely to arrive with the M5 Pro and the M5 Max chips. These latest chips will ensure faster processing, better power management, and more powerful graphics, further honing the MacBook Pro's advantage in the high-end laptop category.

Rumours are also emerging about the MacBook Pro series getting an exciting overhaul that may come out in the second half of 2026 or the beginning of 2027, while the tech giant may also launch the most affordable MacBook yet that would be powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same as that found within the iPhone 16 Pro. This would be the first Mac computer to contain the processing power of an iPhone.

Notably, the MacBook will arrive with a price point close to its predecessor, with a 12.9-inch screen and some exciting colours, presumably including some education-friendly options designed for new users of Mac products.

Apple's new MacBook Air, iPads and iOS updates

It is expected to refresh the lineup in March 2026 with the M5 MacBook Air, a new iPad Air and a refreshed base iPad. Mac mini updates, a refreshed Mac Studio and the iPhone 17e are rumoured for February.

Moreover, Apple's reportedly gearing up iOS 26.3 with minor enhancements, EU-specific changes and better interoperability between iPhone and Android devices.