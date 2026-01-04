Google’s Circle to Search now helps users identify scam messages

Scam text messages are becoming harder to detect, but Google is adding a new layer of protection for Android users. The company has updated its Circle to Search feature to help people quickly identify scam messages on Android without clicking links or replying to unknown senders.

Scammers are repeatedly sending out phishing messages in the form of fake alerts from banks, delivery notices, and urgent notices about accounts.

The aim is to get people to act quickly, either by clicking on a link or providing their personal information. The more realistic scam messages are, the harder it becomes to distinguish them from genuine alerts.

To counter this, Google is rolling out Circle to Search in Android, which allows you to analyse threatening text on your very screen.

This feature can be activated on Google Android devices, along with long-pressing on the home button, also known as the navigation bar.

Once it’s set up, all the users have to do is circle the suspicious text. Google searches the text using artificial intelligence and information available on the Web, and in a few seconds, it lets you know whether or not the text appears to be a scam.

This feature does not only warn its users after detecting a scam but also tells why this message looks so fishy, referring to typical scam tactics.

The easiest way to detect a scam is when scammers ask you to do or share any information urgent or when they contain a link you cannot click on.