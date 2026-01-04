Microsoft may stop ChatGPT Atlas downloads on Edge

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to block ChatGPT Atlas downloads on Edge as the competition from AI-first browsers heats up. Edge Canary, the most experimental preview version of the Microsoft Edge browser has revealed experimental flags that could intercept or discourage users from downloading OpenAI’s ChatGPT Atlas browser on Windows 11, mirroring tactics already applied to Google Chrome downloads.

Microsoft Edge, which comes pre-installed on Windows 11, is still struggling to match the market presence of Google Chrome. To retain its ecosystem, Microsoft is adding more features based on artificial intelligence, like Edge Copilot, Tab Organisation, and other artificial intelligence tools.

It appears these efforts also target OpenAI browser users, specifically those interested in downloading ChatGPT Atlas.

Evidence of this strategy has appeared in Edge Canary, where three experimental flags, msEdgeAtlasDownloadBingReferrerHideIntercept, msEdgeAtlasDownloadIntercept, and msEdgeAtlasDownloadInterceptTreatmentParam, were discovered.

These flags resemble systems Edge already uses to discourage users from switching to Chrome.

For instance, when one searches for Chrome on Bing using Edge, the banners show prompts that Edge is the smarter browser. New flags show that such prompts are also available when downloading the ChatGPT Atlas download on the OpenAI browser download page.

It is important to point out the launch timing of the ChatGPT Atlas, which is still under development for Windows computers but can be used by Mac users.

The browser comes with a seamless AI-first approach, providing users with Agent mode, which assists in completing tasks such as form auto-fill, possibly exceeding the capabilities of Microsoft Edge AI.