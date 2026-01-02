Punkt MC03 privacy-focused smartphone launched at CES 2026

Swiss phone maker Punkt on Friday launched the MC03 smartphone at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, targeting users who want stronger privacy and data control without giving up modern apps.

The Punkt MC03 is built around a dual-environment software system. It splits the phone into two clear spaces: Vault and Wild Web. Vault is a locked-down environment designed for trusted and privacy-vetted apps, while Wild Web allows broader app access with visible controls over permissions, background activity, and data flow.

Punkt MC03’s Proton apps and AphyOS

A major improvement comes with Proton apps integrated into the Vault. The apps include Proton Mail, Calendar, Drive, VPN, and Pass, all pre-installed, highlighting the alliance between two Switzerland-based companies that rely on premium and privacy-focused offerings rather than ads.

The smartphone operates on AphyOS, which is Punkt's hardening OS that removes monitoring tools, background daemons, and bloatware. AphyOS comes with an integrated VPN, Digital Nomad, as well as a permission manager tool called Ledger, providing users with control over app functionality and access.

Punkt MC03: specs and price

The Punkt MC03 offers a more modern and capable look to consumers. It features a 120Hz OLED screen, IP68 water and dust resistance certification, a removable battery with a capacity of 5,200mAh, and a primary sensor of 64MP.

The starting price is set at €699 (approx. $2.50), which also comes with a one-year subscription to AphyOS; an annual fee is required for continued access to the security features.

The Punkt MC03 has opened pre-orders in Europe, with expected deliverables by the end of this month.