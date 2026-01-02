Apple reportedly cuts Vision Pro production after weak sales

Apple Vision Pro, a virtual reality headset designed for spatial computing, is facing production cuts as sales remain weak. The device allows users to control apps using eye movements and hand gestures, but high prices and limited appeal are reportedly slowing adoption.

According to market intelligence company Sensor Tower, the report on the recent figures states that Apple significantly cut its marketing expenses on the Vision Pro by more than 95% in 2025.

Apple ships tens of millions of its iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers every year; Vision Pro has apparently yet to find its ground. The price of the headset is £3,199 (approximately $3,499), which makes it out of the range of most customers.

One of the companies that carried out this research is the International Data Corporation (IDC), which predicts that only 45,000 units were sold in the last quarter of 2024 by Apple. According to IDC, Luxshare, a Chinese partner that produces Apple products, shut down its production lines in early 2025.

Apple has also restricted the sale of the virtual reality headset to only 13 countries through direct channels. Counterpoint Research forecasts a 14% annual decline in the sale of virtual reality headsets worldwide.

The scenario brings back memories of Google Glasses, which saw a decline due to a lack of comfort in use. However, companies are not letting go. Apple is expected to introduce their Vision Pro with a lower price tag later this year.

On the other hand, companies like Meta Platforms, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is diverting funds from the metaverse to AI glasses, even with their dominance in the market because of lower pricing with their Quest headsets.