China urges US firms for lawful approach in TikTok deal

China urges US firms for lawful approach in TikTok negotiations

A Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson informed on Thursday, December 25, 2025, that the government would like to see companies reach solutions that comply with Chinese laws and regulations and also balance the interests of all parties regarding TikTok’s handover to U.S. operations.

As reported by Reuters, TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance, recently signed binding agreements to hand control of the short video app's U.S. operations to a group of investors, including Oracle, in a big step toward avoiding a U.S. ban and ending years of uncertainty.

While referring to a deal, addressing a press conference, Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian stated, “It is hoped that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction, earnestly fulfill its corresponding commitments, and provide a fair, open, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for the continuous and stable operation of Chinese enterprises in the U.S.”

Yongqian said that to implement the important consensus reached between the heads of state of China and the United States, the economic and trade teams of both sides previously reached a basic framework consensus on properly resolving issues such as TikTok through cooperation, based on mutual respect and equal consultation.

