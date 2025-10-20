Pakistan eye series win after opting to bat first in second South Africa test

Captains of Pakistan and South Africa present for toss of second Test of a two-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20, 2025. — Screengrab Geo News

Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss against South Africa in the second Test of the two-match series, which is part of the ICC Test Championship 2025–27, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The hosts currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series following their 93-run triumph in Lahore, where spinner Noman Ali delivered a match-winning performance with a 10-wicket haul.

Pakistan made a single change, handing a debut to 38-year-old Asif Afridi, who replaced pacer Hasan Ali. Meanwhile, South Africa included Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj in their lineup.

Following the red-ball series, the two teams will also feature in One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) series.

The three-match T20I series will kick off on October 28 and culminate on November 1. The opening game will be staged in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two will be played at Gaddafi Stadium.

The tour will wrap up with a three-match ODI series, scheduled from November 4 to 8, with all games to be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, and Asif Afridi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada.