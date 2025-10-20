Travis Kelce's dad makes sweet gesture for Taylor Swift at Chiefs game

Travis Kelce's dad hands out 'Taylor and Travis' friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift’s future father-in-law Ed Kelce is channeling his inner Swiftie.

The proud dad of Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was spotted handing out handmade friendship bracelets at the Chiefs vs. Raiders game on Sunday, October 19, according to People magazine. The Life of a Showgirl creator was also in attendance, joined by her dad Scott, but managed to slip past cameras.

Chiefs fans Brianne Kobe and December Brammer were among the lucky few who received the bracelets while attending the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We are season ticket members of the Chiefs and have been for 14 years. We’ve loved having the Kelce family in Kansas City, and welcome Taylor with open arms,” Brammer told People.

She recalled how her husband first noticed Ed passing something out. “I noticed he was handing something out, so we walked over and asked for one,” she said. “He was so sweet and greeting everyone and [was] the cutest passing them out!”

The beaded bracelets read “Travis” and “Taylor,” joined by a heart and the letter “E” — Ed’s personal touch.

It’s a fitting tribute to the power couple whose love story began famously with a friendship bracelet.