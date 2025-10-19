King Charles praised Meghan Markle's resilience with powerful name

Charles is believed to have started calling Meghan 'Tungsten' in the early days of her royal duties.

Meghan Markle was given several nick names by Palace staff and members of the Royal Family before she and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, was reportedly dubbed 'The American' by Palace staff-a subtle reference to Wallis Simpson, the twice divorced US socialite who married King Edward VIII and became the Duchess of Windsor.

However, that wasn't the only nickname Meghan earned during her time with the Firm.

Prince Philip is said to have referred to her as 'DOW,' short for Duchess of Windsor, again drawing a parallel reference to Simpson.

King Charles also gave Meghan a nickname: 'Tungsten,' in reference to the tough and 'unbending' metal, highlighting her inner strength.

Interestingly, the nickname Tungsten was not meant as an insult. In fact, it carried a touching meaning.

For context, Charles is believed to have started calling Meghan 'Tungsten' in the early days of her royal duties.

According to the Mail On Sunday's Griffiths in June 2018 A Palace source said:

'Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of softy. It's become a term of endearment.'

Author Katie Nicholl offered more insight in her 2022 book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

She wrote: 'Charles gave Meghan the name when she began officially working as a royal after allegedly noticing her 'resilience' and that she was able to hold her own in the public eye.'

Beyond the Palace walls, Meghan also received cruel nicknames online, ranging from 'Me-gain' and Duchess Difficult' to MeMeMeghan,' reflecting the harsh scrutiny she face from the public and media.