Kevin Federline reveals truth after child support from Britney Spears ends

Spears says Federline is using her name for money with his upcoming memoir 'You Thought You Knew'

Kevin Federline is spilling the beans on his child support agreement with ex-wife Britney Spears after the contract ended last year.

In his upcoming memoir You Thought You Knew, Federline fires back at long-standing claims that he lived off Spears’ fortune — insisting her $40,000 monthly checks “didn’t stretch as far as you’d think.”

In excerpts obtained by Us Weekly, the former backup dancer writes that despite public perception, the child support and alimony payments he received after their 2006 divorce barely covered the costs of raising their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in Los Angeles.

“When Britney and I divorced, the court awarded me $20,000 a month in child support. At the same time, I was receiving alimony, another $20,000 a month,” he explains. “People hear figures like that and think you’re financially set. But the reality is far from that.”

Federline, 47, says maintaining security and a lifestyle similar to the one his sons had with their mother “came with a price tag that would make anyone’s head spin.” He adds, “That money was gone almost as soon as it came in.”

Spears, 43, made the final payment in November 2024, after Jayden, her youngest, turned 18 and graduated high school.

But Federline insists it didn’t affect him as he was never a freeloader: “I wasn’t some bum just sitting around waiting for a check. I was out there hustling, grinding, investing — working to build a solid foundation for myself and my kids.”

Ahead of the book’s October 21st release, the Toxic hitmaker fired back on X, claiming, “Those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

Federline, however, insists “money’s not the root” of his memoir, adding, “If she has the right to tell her story, why don’t I?”