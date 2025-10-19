Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce birth of baby boy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Indian politician Raghav Chadha have recently announced the birth of their first child in a joint social media post.

The couple shared the joyous news with fans on Instagram as they welcomed a baby on October 18.

Sharing a crib photo and writing, the post read, “He’s finally here! Our Baby Boy…”

“And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller,” it continued.

The couple said, “First, we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti and Raghav.”

After the news, friends, family and fans all send out their congratulatory messages to the couple in the comment section.

Dabang star Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations.”

Another celebrity Kriti Sanon remarked, “Congratulations.”

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations,” with heart emoticon.

Other stars like Ananya Pandey, Huma Qureshi and Bharti Singh also give their best wishes to the couple.

As per media reports, Parineeti delivered the baby in Delhi hospital on Sunday morning.

Earlier in August, the couple announced the pregnancy via a social media post where they wrote a heartfelt caption.

“Our little universe on its way... Blessed beyond measure,” it read.

Meanwhile, the couple got married on September 24, 2023 at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.