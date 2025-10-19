King Charles 'furious' call to Andrew after meeting with William: details

King Charles put an end to the humiliation his brother, Prince Andrew, used to bring on the royal family with a crucial decision.

On October 17, Buckingham Palace released Sarah Ferguson's former husband's statement, announcing that he will no longer use his royal title, the Duke of York and other honours, after the resurfaced Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Andrew confessed that his scandals are overshadowing the good work being done by the royal family; therefore, he said goodbye to royal life.

Notably, despite the visible proofs, the father of two denied all the accusations made against him.

He said, "With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Now, the Mirror reported that King Charles asked Andrew to drop his title and honours in a 10-minute furious call.

An insider shared, "After close consultation with his family, and in particular Prince William, the King summoned Andrew to tell him to do the right thing."

"He was told it was beyond comprehension for him to continue to enjoy the privileges of his position," the source shared.