Simon Cowell shocks world with wild anti-aging revelation

Simon Cowell has claimed he is “aging backwards” after receiving surprising results from a recent blood test.

The 66-year-old music mogul revealed that a wellness clinic informed him he was now “a year younger” based on his latest health analysis.

Speaking to Britain’s HELLO! magazine, Cowell said, “Based on a number of things, I'm statistically a year younger than I was a year ago.

I have my blood analyzed and filtered at a wellness clinic, and they said I was one year younger. I'm not kidding.

So this month I will be 64, and the following year, I will be 63 … you can age backwards if you want!”

Cowell, known for his long career as a TV judge and producer, admitted that he now has started to enjoy a calmer life after years of nonstop work.

However, the music legend further explained that he now avoids strict schedules and prefers to take life as it comes.

He continued saying, “I actually think that if you don't know what you're doing next, life is more exciting.”

The X Factor judge also shared that inner peace has become a priority. “I talk to myself every day and say, ‘I just want peace.’ I have a guardian angel, and I talk to it about peace. That’s all I want.”

For the unversed, the star now lives in the Cotswolds after selling his £45 million London home due to multiple break-ins.

Simon moved to an £8 million farmhouse with his fiancée Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, where he spends his time biking, flying drones and enjoying the countryside.