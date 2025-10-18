Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin’s daughter Apple shares shock childhood habit

Apple Martin reveals key detail about parents Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Apple Martin shared rare details from her childhood, which was definitely not “normal” considering her famous parents, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

The 21-year-old model revealed that despite nepotism allegations, the Coldplay frontman, 48, and the actress, 53, had very firm rules about their kids not feeling entitled to anything as they grew up.

Apple detailed that she remains aware of the privilege she has and "I constantly remind myself how grateful I am to have these opportunities," in an interview with The Telegraph.

She continued, “I know this is not a normal way to grow up by any means. But my parents did a really good job of instilling in me that I shouldn’t be entitled to anything. I have to work.”

The Shakespeare in Love star and the Yellow hitmaker also share son Moses, 19, who is a guitarist and singer, while also studying at Brown University.

Apple, too is focusing on her studies at Vanderbilt University, alongside her career. She studies law, history, and society, and hangs out with friends to wind down.

She told the outlet that "hanging out with friends" and trying to have "a normal college experience" is one of her priorities at present.