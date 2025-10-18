Molly Mae Hague suffers panic attack ahead of runway debut with Kendall Jenner

'I am not walking out in front of Kendal, Cara and Eva Longoria not feeling my best,' says Molly

Molly-Mae Hague apparently didn't like her glam gown ahead of her runway debut at the L'Oréal show in Paris last month.

The 26-year-old influencer, was left unimpressed with the choice of gown chosen for her big day in dramatic scenes from the second season of her Prime reality show Behind It All, which was released on Saturday.

In the third episode of the show, the tearful Love Island star said she was 'putting on her diva pants' and standing firm, before saying she was suffering a panic attack while refusing to walk in the gown alongside fellow guests models Kendall Jenner and Cara Delavigne.

At this moment, her sister Zoe tried to attempt the situation, but Molly-Mae fumed:

'The dress is not meant to be 'It's fine it will make do' look at me I've got my leg out!' 'I have never got my leg out in my whole career, and in the moment I'm meant to have my best look and feel confident, I suddenly have to get my leg out because I have got nothing else to wear.'

'I think I am bout to have a panic attack.' Molly continues:

'I am not walking out in front of Kendal, Cara and Eva Longoria not feeling my best. How am I meant to pretend I am confident when I am not feeling it.'

For context, Molly-Mae signed a reported seven-figure deal as a L'Oréal ambassador last year.