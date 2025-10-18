Zimbabwe to join Pakistan-hosted T20I tri-series after Afghanistan's pullout

Pakistan's Saim Ayub in action during the second ODI match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on November 26, 2024. — X/@ZimCricketv

LAHORE: Zimbabwe Cricket has agreed to join the T20I tri-series hosted by Pakistan, alongside Sri Lanka, after Afghanistan pulled out due to recent border clashes between the two neighbouring nations.

In a statement on Saturday, the PCB said that the tri-nation series has been scheduled to help all participating teams prepare for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The event, set to be held in Pakistan from November 17 to 29, will proceed according to the original schedule.

The series will commence on November 17, with Pakistan's game against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan pulled out of the tri-nation series following border clashes between the forces of the two countries.

Following Afghanistan’s withdrawal, sources had indicated that the PCB approached the Zimbabwe Cricket Board as a potential replacement for Afghanistan.

The tri-nation series was originally slated to feature Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, with the final scheduled at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Islamabad and Kabul witnessed heightened tensions since October 12, when the Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alias Fitna al-Khawarij, resorted to an unprovoked attack on Pakistan.

The Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to the aggression, killing over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants in a self-defence action. The military's media wing said that 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clashes with the Taliban forces and the terrorists.

Tri-nation series schedule

November 17 – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

November 19 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

November 22 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 23 – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 25 – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 27 – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

November 29 – Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore