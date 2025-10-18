Steve Irwin's son breaks down in tears while recalling his father's hope for him

Steve Irwin's son Robert was two when former passed away

Steve Irwin’s son Robert, who is currently making headlines for his splendid performance in Dancing with the Stars, recently recounted his memories with late father.

Irwin revealed that his “memories with dad are blurry and very distant” because his father passed away when he two.

According to the 21-year-old, Steve left the world with the hope that his kids with continue the legacy that he has created.

In a recent podcast The Viall Files, Robert recalled that father Steve “always said, 'My whole mission is to create a legacy that my kids can continue."

The DWTS star said that his dad said that years before he passed away. For him, watching that today is like a gift to him.

"So, for me watching that, it's like he gave me this gift, it's there, it's in material, it's in writing”, said Robert.

His voice got all shaky while he was speaking about his father, who was known to be an Australian Zookeeper and a conservationist.

Irwin says that, "I'm watching him looking through the camera and telling me, 'I'm not always going to be here and but I'm creating something that you can continue and that's what I want you to do.'"

While breaking down, Robert says, "And that's what I get to now and it feels me with a lot of pride.”

Steve died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while he was filming in the Great Barrier Reef with Philippe Cousteau Jr.