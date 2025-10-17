Katie Price's assault allegations take new twist with Kerry Katona's revelation

Katie first spoke publicly about the alleged rape in a 2009 OK! magazine column

Katie Price has disclosed the name of the British TV star she alleges rap** her more than 20 years ago, according to Kerry Katona.

The former glamour model, 47, made the shocking revelation during a live appearance at An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona.

According to The Sun, Katie stunned the audience when she named her alleged attacker-a secret she had withheld for years.

In the past, Katie had chosen not to publicly name the individual, though, she hinted last year that she was ready to come forward.

At the time, a source told she had changed her mind and would reveal on time The Sun.

Now, it has been revealed Katie unmasked the star when she took part in ITV's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in Australia.

It's believed she mentioned the name during her first stint on the jungle-based reality show in 2004-though it did not air for legal reasons.

According to the Sun, her friend Kerry, 45, revealed Katie's jungle confession to the audience on the same night she exposed his identity at their show.

The publication quotes the Atomic Kitten star as saying:' I remember you telling me that when we were in the jungle together.'

However, there has been no official confirmation from a spokesperson for I'm A Celebrity.