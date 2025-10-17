Prince William checks in on London’s real life heroes

Prince William champions frontline wellbeing on visit to London Ambulance HQ

Prince William swapped palace corridors for paramedic central as he paid a visit to the London Ambulance Service headquarters in Waterloo and he came ready to listen, laugh, and lend his royal support.

The Prince of Wales was all smiles as he chatted with NHS Trust chair Andy Trotter and paramedic Pauline Cranmer upon arrival, before meeting the team behind the scenes who keep the capital’s lifesavers going strong.

William shares smiles and support in Waterloo

William’s visit shone a light on the wellbeing staff who support paramedics through the highs and heartbreaks of their daily work because even heroes need a little help sometimes.

He brought a dose of royal cheer to the front line as he chatted and laughed with paramedics and emergency workers during his visit to the London Ambulance Service in Waterloo.

Stepping into the heart of the action, he also toured the Emergency Operations Control room, where staff work around the clock to answer 999 calls, the real heroes behind London’s lifesaving response.

Prince William got a hands on look at life behind the sirens during his visit to the London Ambulance Service headquarters chatting with call handlers, dispatchers, and the Clinical Hub team about their vital roles in keeping Londoners safe.

He showed genuine curiosity as he learned how teams coordinate lifesaving responses over the phone and on scene while also checking out the world’s first purpose built all electric ambulance and the service’s electric fast response cars before joining a training demonstration with specialist paramedics.