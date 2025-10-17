Eminem is in love: Rapper sparks romance rumours

Eminem dating stylist and makeup artist, Katrina Malota

Eminem has reportedly found love again, this time with someone who’s been by his side for years.

The rapper, 52, is said to be dating his longtime stylist and makeup artist, Katrina Malota, according to TMZ.

A source told the outlet that their relationship has recently turned romantic, though it’s not known exactly when things began to shift from professional to personal.

Malota, who has worked with Eminem for several years on his music videos and projects, is based in Michigan, where the rapper also resides.

According to her website, she has an impressive résumé, having also worked with big names like Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent.

When she isn’t on the road with the Lose Yourself star, she’s reportedly based at a salon in Birmingham, Michigan.

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has always been private about his personal life.

He was previously married to Kim Scott, whom he first met as a teenager. The two welcomed their daughter, Hailie Jade, in 1995 and married in 1999 before divorcing two years later.

They briefly reconciled in 2006 but separated again that same year.

In addition to Hailie, now 29, Eminem is also a father to two adopted daughters, 32-year-old Alaina Marie and 23-year-old Stevie Laine.

Alaina is Scott’s late sister Dawn’s daughter, whom Eminem adopted amid Dawn’s struggles with substance abuse.

Stevie, whom Scott had with her ex-boyfriend Eric Hartter, was adopted by Eminem in 2005.

The 15-time Grammy winner has been open in the past about the challenges of dating after his divorce.

In a 2017 interview with Vulture, he admitted that finding love hasn’t been easy.

“Since my divorce, I’ve had a few dates and nothing’s panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public,” he said, adding that he’d tried meeting people through “clubs and Tinder.”

While Eminem’s love life has often sparked speculation, including past rumors involving Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj, the rapper has largely kept romance out of the spotlight.

If the reports about his relationship with Malota are true, it marks a rare glimpse into the private world of one of hip-hop’s most guarded stars.