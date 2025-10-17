Jack Antonoff, Hayley Williams open up about dark side of fame

Jack Antonoff and Hayley Williams have opened up about the real side of fame, reflecting on how burnout and creativity often go hand in hand.

In a new conversation, the Bleachers frontman and Paramore singer shared what it truly means to live inside the world of music.

Both artists, known for their honesty, admitted that success often comes with exhaustion and sacrifice.

“For as much as it looks like a dream, there’s so much you give up,” Jack said.

“You live between airports, deadlines, and moments of total exhaustion, but when you find people who get it, like Hayley, it makes the chaos worth it.”

Hayley agreed, calling it a “beautiful mess," as she explained that being in a band means constantly rediscovering yourself while facing mistakes in front of everyone.

“You’re growing up in public, failing in public, and still finding joy in every song,” she said.

The two have worked together for years and built a creative friendship based on understanding and respect.

Both spoke about the importance of protecting their mental health and creating for joy instead of pressure.

Their shared reflection comes as Paramore continues touring with This Is Why while Jack prepares to release new music with Bleachers.

Together, Jack and Hayley's words offered a rare look at the emotional cost behind the spotlight and the deep love that keeps them going.