Molly Mae Hague's empire dreams: Star forks out thousands for brand revamp

This comes shortly after Molly Mae was spotted at Selfridges for a private screening for her Amazon Series

Molly-Mae Hague is on a new mission to build her empire.

The former Love Island star, 26, is gearing up for the second series of her award-winning Prime Video docuseries Behind It All.

In a first-look clip at the new series, Molly-Mae is seen working for her office on her clothing brand Maebe.

The mother-of one revealed that although she wants more office space for her brand-Maebe, the business 'isn't' currently in a position to be extend. As a result, she has decided to fund the renovation out of her own pocket.

Speaking about her vision for the brand, Molly-Mae says:

'I am so passionate about the work that we do and I genuinely believe we can create an empire-and the office renovation is part of that, but it's going to take a few months to complete it.'

Later in the episode, Molly Mae is shown meeting with a contractor to discuss extensive work needed on a very run-down kitchen, only to be told her renovation timeline is unrealistic.

The contractor describes the kitchen as 'horrible' and estimates that the bathroom renovation alone will cost between £20,000 and £25,000.

'It's quite expensive,' Molly says nervously, before adding: 'We will have to think about that.'

She further explains that she is fully funding the Maebe office renovation herself, noting: 'We have only been running six months,' she sighs. 'You get this kind of office when you have been open five years. 'But for such an aesthetic brand I feel like it's really important to have a really nice workplace.'

This comes shortly after Molly Mae was spotted at Selfridges with her family for a private screening for her Amazon Series on Thursday.