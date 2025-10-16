Molly Mae Hague's empire dreams: Star forks out thousands for brand revamp

Molly-Mae Hague is on a new mission to build her empire.
The former Love Island star, 26, is gearing up for the second series of her award-winning Prime Video docuseries Behind It All.
In a first-look clip at the new series, Molly-Mae is seen working for her office on her clothing brand Maebe.
The mother-of one revealed that although she wants more office space for her brand-Maebe, the business 'isn't' currently in a position to be extend. As a result, she has decided to fund the renovation out of her own pocket.
Speaking about her vision for the brand, Molly-Mae says:
'I am so passionate about the work that we do and I genuinely believe we can create an empire-and the office renovation is part of that, but it's going to take a few months to complete it.'
Later in the episode, Molly Mae is shown meeting with a contractor to discuss extensive work needed on a very run-down kitchen, only to be told her renovation timeline is unrealistic.
The contractor describes the kitchen as 'horrible' and estimates that the bathroom renovation alone will cost between £20,000 and £25,000.
'It's quite expensive,' Molly says nervously, before adding: 'We will have to think about that.'
She further explains that she is fully funding the Maebe office renovation herself, noting: 'We have only been running six months,' she sighs. 'You get this kind of office when you have been open five years. 'But for such an aesthetic brand I feel like it's really important to have a really nice workplace.'
This comes shortly after Molly Mae was spotted at Selfridges with her family for a private screening for her Amazon Series on Thursday.
Victoria Beckham opens up about rift rumours with Brooklyn Beckham
Kim Kardashian looks back at Pete Davidson romance which left her ‘hurt’
Justin Bieber’s wife reveals she wants to be careful with huge sum in a candid interview
Taylor Swift ignites heated debate over recent career moves
Elvis Crespo rose to fame with debut album song 'Suavemente'
Dolly Parton marks ‘Jolene’ milestone with tribute to song’s real-life inspiration