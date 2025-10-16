Kim Kardashian drops major hints about her fourth marriage?

Kim Kardashian has recently made surprising revelation about working on her wedding gown for a potential fourth marriage.

The American Horror Story actress, who was previously wed to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries and Kanye West, admitted she’s open to marrying for the fourth time.

“I was starting to have Manfred Thierry Mugler design a wedding dress, even though... Just because I wanted it in my archive of like, what I would wear,” recalled the 44-year-old during an appearance on latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast on October 15.

Kim continued, “I had the perfect one, and we were designing it and making it, and I just want that.”

When podcast host Alex Coopers asked if “the design was just for a rainy day?”

To which, the All’s Fair star replied, “We just talked about it, and he said we were going to start making it. I was like, 'Just trust me. No, I just want it. I just know I need this in my archive for one day. I just want to be ready.’”

Unfortunately, the dress never got completed as the French fashion designer passed away in January 2022.

Kim, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye, mentioned she’d “still go with that wedding dress that I would want”.

“I really loved it, this, like, Thierry Mugler wedding dress,” said the reality star.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Kim revealed that her eldest daughter North has been encouraging her to find a new partner to settle down with her “before she gets old” statement.

“I think she just said to me the other day, like, 'Mom, you've got to get remarried. Like, you're getting too old,” added the SKIMS founder.