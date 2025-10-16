Gethin Jones goes from 'Morning Live' show to fairy tale romance

Gethin is set to showcase his acting skills in the role of 'Prince Gethin' from 6 December until 4 January

Gethin Jones is stepping into a new role as he takes a short break from his regular hosting duties on Morning Live.

In his absence, co-host, Helen Skelton, presented the show alongside Scottish presenter Gordon Smart on the episode that aired Tuesday, October 14.

Interestingly, the 47-year-old is preparing for a special appearance in a production of Sleeping Beauty in Cardiff.

He is set to showcase his acting skills in the role of 'Prince Gethin' from 6 December until 4 January.

Due to the demanding schedule of the production, Gethin is likely to miss his usual 9:30 time slot on Morning Live, where he typically appears alongside Helen, a pairing that often garners headlines due to their rumoured relationship.

The two were last seen together in September 2025, enjoying a cosy lunch.

However, reports now suggest the pair may be 'cooling things off.'

Gethin's return to Cardiff for the stage role adds another layer to the speculation, especially after Helen recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip featuring Gethin and the rest of the Morning Live team.

The clip was set to Taylor Swift's new hit The Fate of Ophelia, a music choice some fans believe could be a subtle hint that there's more than just friendship.

The TV duo is well known for their flirty screen and were even spotted looking particularly comfortable in each other's company back in June.