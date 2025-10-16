King Charles marks centuries-old tradition with moving message of gratitude

The annual National Harvest Service was launched by Queen Elizabeth II in 2013

King Charles is honouring one of the most sacred occasions of the year.

On Thursday, October 16, His Majesty shared a message to mark this year’s National Harvest Service held at Westminster Abbey, which pays respect to the year-long labour of food production.

“Today is a most wonderful way to celebrate our Lord’s bounty through this year’s National Harvest Service in the magnificent setting of Westminster Abbey,” the message began.

The monarch, 76, went on to explain the significance behind the service, writing, “It is a time of year to give thanks to the custodians of our land in a tradition that stretches back centuries, yet remains ever relevant. Their labour is the foundation of our food production, the heartbeat of rural communities and vital to the protection of the natural landscapes we all treasure so dearly.”

The National Harvest Service was launched by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2013, back when she was HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. It was inaugurated in Westminster Abbey and takes place in a different part of the country or parish each year.

The service begins during British Food Fortnight (September 26 to October 12) and a Harvest Torch is handed from city to city — much like the Olympic Torch. So far, the torch has travelled from Westminster Abbey to Birmingham, Canterbury, Lincoln, Pembrokeshire, Ely, Chelmsford, Wells and the villages of Somerset.