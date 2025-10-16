HBO Max now available in Pakistan: Here’s what subscribers will pay

The HBO Max logo can be seen in this undated image. — Facebook/HBOMax

HBO Max has officially launched in Pakistan as part of Warner Bros Discovery’s major global expansion, bringing the streaming service to more than 100 markets worldwide.

The latest rollout also covers Bangladesh, Cambodia, Macau, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine, marking one of the company’s most extensive regional pushes to date.

Viewers in Pakistan can now access the full library of HBO and Max Originals, along with iconic franchises from Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Harry Potter, and Discovery.

The platform features an extensive catalogue of blockbuster movies, acclaimed series, documentaries, and family entertainment, all available in one destination.

Viewers in Pakistan can stream global hits such as "Game of Thrones", "House of the Dragon", "The Last of Us", "The Penguin", and "The Pitt". Hollywood titles like "Superman" and "A Minecraft Movie" are also available, along with the full "Harry Potter", "The Lord of the Rings", and "The Matrix" collections.

Discovery classics such as "Deadliest Catch" and "Gold Rush", as well as children’s favourites including "Tom and Jerry", "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball", and "Looney Tunes", are part of the extensive lineup. Iconic sitcoms "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory" will be available to stream starting January 2026.

As the home of HBO and Max Originals, the platform will premiere "IT: Welcome to Derry" on October 26 (October 27 in Asia Pacific, where available). Upcoming movie premieres in the coming months include "M3GAN 2.0", "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning", "How to Train Your Dragon", and "Weapons".

HBO Max supports multiple devices and major platforms, including LG and Samsung televisions in select markets. Subscribers can access the service while travelling in countries where HBO Max is available.

Each account allows up to five personalised profiles, each featuring custom avatars, tailored recommendations, and seamless viewing options such as Continue Watching and offline downloads. Families can also create kids’ profiles with age-appropriate content and parental controls.

In Pakistan, HBO Max is available under two plan tiers. The standard plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, supports full HD video quality, and offers up to 30 downloads for offline viewing. It is priced at Rs800 per month or Rs5,600 per year.

The premium plan supports streaming on four devices simultaneously, offers up to 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Atmos audio (where available), and allows up to 100 downloads. It costs Rs1,100 per month or Rs7,700 per year.

Subscribers can sign up for HBO Max through the official website at www.hbomax.com or via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.