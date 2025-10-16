Selena Gomez reveals valuable business advice she receives from Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about receiving valuable advice from her friend and pop star Taylor Swift.

The Only Murders in the Building actress has explained how the Opalite crooner helped her in her business endeavours while speaking at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit on October 15.

Gushing over Taylor, Selena says, “She’s one of the most brilliant people I've ever met. She is very strong in her lane, and she gives great advice all the time.”

Emilia Perez actress continues, “I'm not sure what I would say I've done for her other than been there as a friend.”

During the session, Selena shares one best advice she got from Taylor that has stayed with her.

“If you're the smartest person in the room, you're in the wrong room,” states the 33-year-old.

The former Disney star admits that this is one of the reasons she tries to surround herself with “really incredible people”.

“You just you have to learn and not be afraid of all the things that you might lose out on,” adds Selena at the Summit.

Last month, Selena tied the knot with music producer Benny Blanco and her best pal Taylor was included in the celebration.

Sharing her thoughts on the speech she gave at Selena’s wedding, the Cruel Summer singer spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and mentioned she talked a little bit about 2008 and how happy she’s to be a part of her life.

“I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day,” remarked Taylor.