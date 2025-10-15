Royal Palace releases photos of new crown prince with important statement

The Royal House is jubilant and buzzing with excitement as it marks an important occasion for the family.
The new Crown Prince, who had begun his training as the future monarch, made a surprising appearance, much to the delight of the fans.
The Royal House of Denmark released a fresh statement and photos as the eldest son of King Frederik and Queen Mary turned 20 on Wednesday, October 15.
“His Royal Highness the Crown Prince can celebrate his 20th birthday today, Wednesday,” it stated in Danish. “The day is marked by the publication of a new official portrait series of the birthday boy, photographed on and around Amalienborg.”
The announcement also noted that the public could send their greetings to the Prince via social media to mark the special day.
“It is also possible to send your congratulations to the Crown Prince through the Royal House’s social media throughout the day.”
Christian’s grandmother, Queen Margrethe, who also relates to the late Queen Elizabeth II, had abdicated the throne on the New Years of 2024, making Frederik the monarch and his eldest the new Crown Prince.
Just days before marking his 20th, Prince Christian had shared in a statement how his dream had come true with an opportunity to fly an F-16 plane.
“I already had great respect for the pilots who fly our fighter jets, and after today, it has only gotten bigger,” he said. “It was a huge experience - and lovely that my dad stopped by Skrydstrup after today's flight.”
