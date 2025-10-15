Halsey kicks off ‘Back to Badlands’ tour amid label dispute over new music

Halsey has officially launched their Back to Badlands Tour, celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album Badlands.

The 31-year-old artist performed the first of three sold-out shows at the historic Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 14, treating fans to a nostalgic setlist of early hits along with highlights from their broader discography.

The tour, which will continue with stops in cities like New York, Toronto, London, Paris, and Sydney, arrives as Halsey is facing ongoing challenges with their record label.

Elsewhere in the news, the Great Impersonator star in a candid conversation with Zane Lowe, revealed they’re currently restricted from releasing a new album.

“I can’t make an album right now. I’m not allowed to,” Halsey said, referring to the label’s response to their 2024 project The Great Impersonator.

“Because The Great Impersonator didn’t perform the way they thought it was going to. And if I’m being honest with you, the album sold 100,000 f–king copies first week. That’s a pretty big first week... But they want Manic numbers from me.”

Halsey criticised the unrealistic comparisons. “If my record comes out and sells 100,000 copies first week with no radio play, no real support, and the comparison is, why isn’t she doing Taylor Swift numbers? Are you f–king kidding me?”

They added, “I made an experimental concept album about how I almost f–king died... To the other types of artists who are making the type of music that I am making, I’m f–king killing it.”

Despite setbacks, Halsey continues to command the stage with a powerful message and unwavering fan support.