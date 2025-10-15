Jisoo, Zayn Malik unveils exclusive ‘Eyes Closed’ footage

Jisoo and Zayn Malik are keeping fans thrilled with exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses from their latest collaborative single, Eyes Closed.

On Tuesday, October 14, the duo once again treated fans with a joint Instagram post featuring never-before-seen footage captioned "Behind Every Take."

The post included a split-screen video showing both artists singing their parts as the clips revealed what was happening on set during the shoot of that specific scene.

This isn’t the first time Jisoo, 30, and the former One Direction star have shared such content since the release of Eyes Closed.

The latest video is only a new addition in the BTS series that came hot on the heels of rumours that promotional posters for the duet were AI-generated.

Some social media users even speculated that the Blackpink members and the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker recorded their parts separately and were edited together afterward.

However, subsequent releases from the artists quickly dispelled such claims.

After the single and music video were released, both of them posted BTS content on their Instagram accounts, showing them together on set.

The K-pop sensation even shared a carousel of photos and video clips from the music video shoot, confirming they were together during filming.

Zayn, 32, also posted a series of pictures on his Instagram, thanking Jisoo for the collaboration and the amazing experience they shared throughout the project.