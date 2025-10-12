Akon faces major setback in marriage as wife demands hefty price amid split

Akon found himself in a serious personal and financial crisis after his wife, Tomeka Thiam, filed for divorce following nearly three decades of marriage.

The news surprised fans around the world after reports claimed the singer got only $10,000 in his personal bank account despite his massive success.

According to The Sun, Tomeka demanded €100 million in the divorce settlement, saying she's been a key part of Akon’s rise in both music and business.

She reportedly helped him build his empire that includes record labels, real estate projects and the Akon Lighting Africa initiative.

Court records revealed that the music icon's personal finances were not as strong as many believed. While he was once reported to be worth around $60 million, most of his wealth was said to be under his mother’s name.

However, this sparked rumours that the singer may have moved his assets to avoid losing them during the divorce.

The situation quickly became a talking point online, with fans debating whether Akon was hiding his money or truly struggling financially.

Legal experts warned that the case could turn complicated if it is proven that his wealth is not in his name. One lawyer commented that such a situation could make the divorce “much harder to settle.”

As of now, neither Akon nor his representatives have made any public statements about the case, leaving many curious about how the legal battle will unfold.