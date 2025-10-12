Amanda Holden admits her daughters are not impressed by her fame

Amanda Holden has given interesting insights into her family life, revealing that her youngest daughter wants 'no connection' with her famous mother.

The TV star, who shares two daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13 with her music producer husband, Chris Hughes, said that despite growing up with one of the most recognisable faces on British TV, her daughters are largely uninterested in her showbiz career.

Amanda said she has always taught her girls to stay positive and to develop 'a thick skin' if they ever want to pursue entertainment industry like hers.

She told The Sun: 'You do have to develop a thick skin and they both know that mummy has one and that we take everything with a pinch of salt in our house. So I hope they have learnt enough for me.'

Interestingly, Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi has already joined top modelling agency Storm, the presenter admitted that her daughter Hollie, is least interested in fame even to the point of avoiding being seen with her at school.

The Heart FM presenter said: 'I picked Hollie up from her new school the other day and she does not want any connection with me. I got out of the car, she saw me and literally crossed the road.'

Amanda added that her husband Chris even defended their daughter, saying they should be proud of her independence.

But Amanda laughed how her teenager was having none of it, adding: 'She's like, mum, please get back in the car! So they are both very down to earth.'