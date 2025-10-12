'Flat figure' photo of Katie Price triggers fresh debate over her health

Katie Price's shrinking weight loss has once again left fans concerned about her health, after she shared another photo of herself noticeably thinner just days after facing a major financial setback in court.

The former glamour model, 47, took to Instagram to post a snap of herself wearing a pink crochet bralette.

Despite her glam look, complete with long blonde locks, what intrigued fans was her flat figure and visible collarbones.

Katie captioned the post: 'Bit of fun on tour. Well needed time off until the next show on Monday.'

There have been numerous times Katie's rapid weight loss has sparked debate on social media, leaving the mother-of-five feeling 'terrified.'

Previously, Katie was spotted with a large white plaster on her hand after a hospital visit, where she underwent numerous blood tests in a bid to discover the reason of her unexplained weight loss.

The former I'm A Celebrity star, who has dealt with body image issues for years recently opened up about her fears that her health concerns may be linked to a past cancer scare.

The bold and blunt reality star was previously diagnosed with a form of soft tissue cancer in her finger, known as leiomyosarcoma, while conceiving her oldest son, Harvey.