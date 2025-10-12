Brad Pitt defends romance with Ines de Ramon saying love isn’t calculated

Brad Pitt cleared the air about his relationship with Ines de Ramon after people suggested their romance became public to promote his new movie F1.

The actor denied it completely, saying their love story was never planned. “No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he said when asked about the timing.

“If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve,” Pitt said.

At the London premiere of F1, the Wolf actor shared that he was grateful to have Ines by his side on such a big night, adding, “It takes two.”

After three years together, the couple have now taken a new step. According to People, as they are living together after Brad bought a $12 million home in the Hollywood Hills.

The Spanish-style house includes six bedrooms, wide windows and views stretching across Los Angeles.

Pitt and Ramon started dating in 2022 but stayed away from the spotlight for a long time. However, they made their first public appearance at the British Grand Prix in 2024.

Around that time, the Banylon star also spoke to GQ about his past marriage to Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie, calling the legal ending “just something coming to fruition.”

Moreover, Pitt and Jolie married in 2014, separated in 2016,

Their happy news came as new details emerged from the former couple’s long-running property dispute over Chateau Miraval.

In court papers, Angelina said she gave Brad control of their homes “to make him calmer” after their split.