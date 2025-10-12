Daniel Casey shares how John Nettles helped him through heartbreak

Daniel Casey has returned to the world of Midsomer Murders more than two decades after his last appearance in the popular British crime series.

The actor, known for his role as Sergeant Gavin Troy from 1997 to 2003, is now taking on the role of Detective Chief Inspector Tom Barnaby in the stage adaptation Midsomer Murders: The Killing at Badger’s Drift.

Speaking to HELLO!, the 53-year-old actor said he was both nervous and thrilled to play the part once portrayed by John Nettles.

“The challenge of stepping into lovely John’s shoes is another challenge as well because you want to make it yours, but you also don’t want to fix something that is not broken,” he said.

“It’s quite a daunting challenge, but it’s lovely and exciting.”

Casey also praised Nettles for his support and kindness over the years, recalling how the veteran actor reached out during a painful time.

"He’s always been so supportive of me. He sent me a gorgeous message when I lost mum and dad,” he said.

Reflecting on their long friendship, the actor added that Nettles has been like a father figure to him.

“John said just to be myself. He was a bit like my dad,” he shared.

He went on to describe his connection to Midsomer Murders as deeply personal, even sharing that his wife Ellie was with him when he auditioned for the role nearly thirty years ago.

“That girl in the car is my wife Ellie, who we’ve been together for nearly 30 years now,” he said.