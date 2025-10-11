Jennifer Lopez steps into new beginnings after reuniting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is stepping into a new chapter, fresh off her reunion with former husband Ben Affleck.

While the Bennifer buzz took over headlines after their joint project Kiss of the Spider Woman, the Shotgun Wedding actress seems ready to leave it all behind as she heads into a new role.

On Friday, October 10, the 56-year-old actress and singer was spotted on the set of her upcoming Netflix thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish, keeping a low profile.

The On The Floor hitmaker was captured rocking a belted cranberry suit dress paired with a wide-brimmed hat while shooting outdoor scenes in New York City.

She opted for sunglasses, black gloves and a pair of black and white checkered heels as they accessories and carried a chic black crocodile handbag.

J.Lo., added a of pop dark pink tones in her dramatic makeup glam and pulled back her locks in a an updo under her hat.

Her latest sighting comes just days after she was photographed with ex-husband as the former couple attended the New York City premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, a film starring Lopez and produced by Affleck’s company, Artists Equity.

Both had kind words to say about each other’s work, with tthe Marry Me actress noting that the film "wouldn't have gotten made" without The Accountant star's support.

The two, who finalised their divorce in early 2025, posed together on the red carpet and appeared to be on good terms.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged in 2002, tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a more formal wedding at Affleck’s Georgia estate the next month.