Travis Kelce’s ex extending olive branch to Taylor Swift after diss?

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole makes controversial statement days after responding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, seems interested in working it out with Taylor Swift after the pop star wrote what appeared to be a diss track against her.

The 33-year-old media personality previously alluded to the song, Opalite, during an episode of her podcast, The Pre-Game, while talking about facing social media hatred.

However, on the latest episode of her podcast, on Friday, October 10, the sportscaster discussed the recent online feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and made a comment that seemed relevant to the pop superstar’s recent release.

Addressing the conflict, Nicole said, “The rap girlies are beefing,” adding, "Y'all gotta shut up and get in the booth. They gotta shut up and get in the booth. I can't take this era of typing dissertations on Twitter. You said that you were in your bed last night reading it like a book. It’s truly too much."

The host added, "Take all those tweets into the studio with you, read them off over a track," encouraging a war of diss tracks.

The social media influencer said the online feud seemed like "cyberbullying. I didn’t like it. I’m not into it."

The statement was received in relation to Swift’s song, amongst fans, in the wake of recent rift rumours between the two women.